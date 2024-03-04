Shots fired toward Jewish group traveling toward Joseph's Tomb in Nablus

Overnight, a group of Hassidic Jews were shot at while driving in Nablus. The men were in the West Bank area in order to pray at Joseph's Tomb.

In addition to the serious security incident, the group of men reportedly travelled to the West Bank area without approval from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The ultra-Orthodox Hassidim were travelling in a large group with 11 vehicles, including four minibuses and private cars, to visit the Joseph's Tomb considered a pilgrimage site for many Jews who attempt getting there despite the security risks and restrictions.

The men, roughly two dozen, were questioned by Israel Police and could face indictments or a large fine.

Furthermore, raised tensions since the Hamas-led October 7 attack self-termed "Al-Aqsa Flood" and the ensuing war in Gaza also caused violent incidents to jump in the West Bank.

Read more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, HERE >>