IDF demolishes apartment of 2nd terrorist who murdered Lucy, Rina, and Maya Dee

Israeli security forces demolished the house of a second terrorist that brutally murdered Lucy (Leah) and her two daughters Maya and Rina Dee in April 2023, at the Hamra intersection in the Jordan Valley, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The apartment of the Hamas terrorist, Ehad Mitzri, was located in the West Bank city of Nablus. Demolitions are conducted in part due to the Palestinian pay-for-slay policy that financially rewards terror attacks on Israelis and Jews.

Courtesy of the family

Separately, 13 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank in overnight counterterrorism raids conducted by the IDF, the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police.

During the operation, a violent clash developed and one of the Israeli security forces personnel was lightly wounded in her leg. The IDF indicated that at least one wounded Palestinian was observed.

Since the start of the war, more than 3,400 wanted persons have been arrested in the West Bank and Jordan Valley, including around 1,500 associated with the Hamas terrorist organization, according to the latest IDF statement.