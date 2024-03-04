As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches, the Israeli government is reportedly poised to approve recommendations from the IDF, police, and Shin Bet not to impose restrictions on Arab Israeli worshipers at Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

According to a report by Channel 12, a cabinet meeting slated for today was postponed as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was home sick with the flu. The meeting is now expected to take place tomorrow.

The delay comes as security chiefs, including IDF Chief Herzi Halevi, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, are said to be in consensus about maintaining security arrangements. They fear that imposing sweeping restrictions could exacerbate tensions amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The final decision on whether to implement restrictions is anticipated to be made within the next day or so, with ongoing security assessments planned throughout Ramadan, which is set to commence around March 10.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

The Temple Mount holds significant religious importance for both Jews and Muslims, serving as the site of two biblical Temples and the third-holiest location in Islam. It has long been a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Muslims typically gather at the site for prayers. While Israel has previously restricted Palestinian access during periods of heightened security concerns, it has refrained from imposing such measures on the country's Muslim minority.