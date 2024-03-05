Stabbing attack in West Bank: IDF soldier lightly injured

This is a developing story

A stabbing attack near the Yitzhar Junction in the West Bank left an IDF soldier lightly injured on Sunday afternoon, as confirmed by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. 

Israeli media reported the incident, stating that a soldier was stabbed. 

The solider was lightly injured and the IDF has launched an investigation into the details of the attack.

