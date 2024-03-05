Netanyahu on Ramadan: Israel will preserve freedom of worship while maintaining security

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated discussions on the preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan, emphasizing Israel's commitment to maintaining freedom of worship for all religions.

During the opening remarks of the discussion, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's longstanding policy of upholding religious freedom, particularly during the Ramadan holiday. He pledged to ensure that Muslims can observe the holiday with freedom and dignity while prioritizing security and safety measures

"We will do everything to preserve the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount, while appropriately maintaining security and safety needs, and we will allow the Muslim public to celebrate the holiday," Netanyahu stated.

The discussion, attended by key government officials including the Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of National Security, Minister of Strategic Affairs, and other high-ranking officials, highlighted the importance of balancing religious freedoms with security concerns.

This announcement comes as the Israeli government considers recommendations from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), police, and Shin Bet not to impose restrictions on Arab Israeli worshipers at Jerusalem's Temple Mount during Ramadan.

Security chiefs, including IDF Chief Herzi Halevi, Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, are reportedly in agreement on maintaining security arrangements during Ramadan. They are concerned that imposing restrictions could escalate tensions amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The government is expected to make a final decision on Ramadan policies within the next day, with ongoing security assessments planned throughout the holy month, set to commence around March 10.