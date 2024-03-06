Terror stabbing attack in Jerusalem: 64 year old in moderate condition

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene of a terror stabbing attack in Jerusalem, and treated a 64 year old man in moderate to light condition.

Israel Police later confirmed the incident was a terrorist attack, and the suspect was caught after a large force searched the area.

The paramedics transferred the victim to the nearby Hadassah hospital, while Israeli reports initially indicated that the stabber fled the scene in what was suspected to be a terror attack.

Police found the suspect, a 14-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, and stated it was a terrorist attack, though the incident was still being investigated.

Israel Police provided an initial report of the incident in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, saying there were injuries and the confirming the suspect fled.

"Numerous police forces are at the scene, conducting searches for the suspect who fled. The circumstances of the case are under investigation," the police spokesperson concluded in its first report of the incident.