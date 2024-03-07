IDF chief officially opens investigation into Oct 7: 'We failed to protect civilians'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, on Thursday officially opened the investigation into events of October 7, and looking backward to March 2018.

"The "Iron Swords" war began with a surprise that led to dire results and a great loss of civilian and soldier lives. Since the start of the war, the IDF has been defending and attacking successfully and very effectively - we started hard, we recovered and we are moving forward very strongly," Halevi opened a letter to IDF commanders about the investigation.

"Investigation has a place of honor in the world of our military values. It is the lever that makes it possible to improve following failure, it is the way to be better after success, it is the tool by means of which a unit can build itself a climbing route that will constantly take it up," the IDF chief of staff wrote.

"Just as charging in the face of enemy fire requires strength and courage, so also facing the interrogations requires courage and leadership," he added.

"The purpose of the investigation is one: learning! We experienced difficult events at the beginning of the fighting, we failed to protect civilians - a supreme task. If we do not courageously analyze what we have done, we will find it difficult to learn and improve, we will find it difficult to stand up to the citizens of Israel and say that we have tested and learned and will know how to protect them better," Halevi stressed the importance of learning.

The IDF chief went on to explain the process, which will begin in the "coming months" and will be carried out by each unit that leaves the fighting in Gaza, "as early as possible," and what was described as investigation into the General Headquarters (Matkal in Hebrew) would be conducted after concluding the "defense investigations."

"There is no need to fear conclusions and lessons in dispute, these will be discussed in depth up the chain of command, we will learn from opinions and disputes," he added.