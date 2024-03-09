Six individuals caught crossing Jordan-Israel border

A breach in the Jordan-Israel border fence has been discovered, leading to the apprehension of six individuals attempting to cross from Jordan into Israel in search of employment.

The Jordan Valley Regional Council announced the incident on Saturday, revealing that the infiltrators were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and local security units.

The breach was detected near the Yarmouk River, prompting the deployment of security forces after nightfall on Friday. Extensive searches of the area led to the discovery of six individuals who had illegally entered Israeli territory with the intention of finding work opportunities.

AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Israel's eastern border with Jordan spans approximately 309 kilometers (192 miles), making it the longest border shared by Israel with any of its neighboring countries. The breach underscores the challenges posed by border security and the need for vigilance in monitoring and safeguarding territorial integrity.

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in arms smuggling activities from Jordan into the regions of Judea and Samaria. The IDF has attributed this surge to Iran, which is suspected of orchestrating the smuggling operations. Over the past two years, security forces have intercepted over 1,000 weapons of various types along the border, highlighting the persistent threat posed by illicit arms trafficking.