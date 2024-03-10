Israeli security forces raid West Bank area following IED attack wounding 7

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday a counterterrorism operation was carried out in the West Bank villages of Silat ad-Dhahr and Fandaqumiya, both in the Jenin governate, in response to an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on Friday.

According to the latest press statement, seven IDF fighters were wounded in moderate and light conditions after a terrorist set off an IED on Friday.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF, Israel Border Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency also operated to arrest three wanted persons in the El Bira and Bir Zeit areas.

In total, the Israeli security forces arrested approximately 3,500 wanted persons in the West Bank and Jordan Valley. According to which, over 1,500 of those arrested were associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

