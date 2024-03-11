Israel is the ninth-largest arms exporter in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) new annual report. Over the past four years, Israel's defense sales are said to have decreased by almost 25%.

Between 2019 and 2023, Israeli weapons constituted 2.4% of the global market, massively reshaped by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increased imports by European countries.

The United States remain the biggest arms seller in the world, with the main recipients being Saudi Arabia, Japan and Kuwait. Other Middle Eastern states constituting the top-10 buyers of American weapons are Qatar and Israel, which accounted for 3.6% of sales between 2019 and 2023.

The U.S. is followed by France, Russia, China, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Spain. The world's tenth-largest arms exporter is South Korea.

Israel imports its weapons from the U.S. (69%) and Germany (30%), while also buying 0.9% from Italy. Additionally, Israel is mentioned among the top three clients of Germany's arms industry.

Meanwhile, the top three countries purchasing weapons from Israel are India, accounting for 37%, Philippines (12%), and the U.S. (8.7%).

