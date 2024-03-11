Israel's new elite Sahar brigade aims to 'bring back sense of safety'

Israel Police’s latest specialized brigade, Sahar, was put into the spotlight since the Hamas-led October 7 attack ended up being the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. The commanders of the Israeli security force shed light on their role of bringing back a sense of safety, during an interview with Channel 12.

"We as an organization are also learning, this is part of the process of strengthening and dealing with the scenarios,” Yogev Atias, the commander of Sahar Brigade, told the Israeli news channel about the new force that will go into action in about a month.

“We recruit fighters and train them - they go through a counter-terrorism course with great skill. In addition to the fact that we will normally deal with serious crime, this unit will be prepared for the terrorism incidents that erupt in light of the threats we have in the sector,” the commander told Channel 12.

The training was described as being taken from the Yamam and Yasam special security forces, as well as other tactical brigades. Due to the events of October 7, during which 33 law enforcement officers were killed defending the country, being ready to fight was “no longer under the domain of the army alone,” according to the report.

Israel Police’s Southern District Commander, Major General Amir Cohen, told Channel 12, "I don't want to think that there will be any more attacks of such scope and intensity, because there is really no ability to respond to an invasion by such a Hamas-ISIS guerrilla army. The formation of the Sahar Brigade will respond to pinpoint threats."

In addition to responding to terrorism and organized crime, the police commanders indicated that lessons were being learnt on responding to residents to provide assistance and not only to fight heroically, citing incidents of Israelis not getting the needed help from the army or police and the vital need to provide a sense of security for the public.