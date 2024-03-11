In a swift and decisive operation, Israeli troops from the elite Duvdevan unit have neutralized a Palestinian terrorist who was en route to Tel Aviv to carry out an imminent terror attack, according to sources.

The individual, identified as Muhammad Jaber, a resident of Jenin in the West Bank, was intercepted and killed by Duvdevan commandos in the town of Zeita, near the West Bank security barrier.

Reports indicate that Jaber was armed with both a firearm and a primed explosive device.

An informed source speaking to i24NEWS confirmed that Jaber was indeed on his way to Tel Aviv to execute a terrorist attack, heightening the urgency and gravity of the situation.

The IDF and Shin Bet have corroborated these details, emphasizing that Jaber was intercepted while in the midst of preparations to carry out a suicide attack within Israeli territory in the immediate future.