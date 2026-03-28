1 killed, 4 injured in Tel Aviv after Iranian cluster bomb attack | LIVE BLOG
A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead in Tel Aviv, with initial reports indicating he was outside a protected area when interception fragments fell
Iran War Day 29: An Iranian missile strike reportedly hit Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, wounding several US servicemen and damaging multiple refueling aircraft, according to early reports. A regime official, quoted in The New York Times, said Tehran has “yet to decide” whether it will respond to a U.S. proposal aimed at de-escalation. Meanwhile, European defense officials from 35 nations are in advanced discussions to establish a coordinated naval escort mission in the Strait of Hormuz once the current conflict subsides, underscoring growing international concern over the security of critical shipping lanes.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in southern Israel, Be'er Sheva area
A missile launched from Yemen toward southern Israel was intercepted, no injuries reported
US moves another aircraft carrier into the Middle East region - report
The US aircraft carrier USS George Herbert W. Bush is expected to deploy to the region near the ongoing conflict with Iran, a source told CNN. It is unclear whether the Bush will replace one of the two aircraft carriers currently in the Middle East, or join the fray.
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central Israel
Sirens sounded across central Israel and West Bank following missile launches from Iran, occurring simultaneously with rocket fire from Lebanon. No reports of injuries following the Iranian missile attack
One killed and 4 lightly-moderately injured at crash sites in Tel Aviv and the southern suburbs
A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead in Tel Aviv late tonight after a barrage of missiles toward central Israel, with initial reports indicating he was outside a protected area when interception fragments fell