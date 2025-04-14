1 wounded in hit-and-run in Hebron, manhunt underway for driver

A 30-year-old traffic policeman was moderately wounded on Monday in a car-ramming incident at the Dura junction in Hebron, southern West Bank.

The officer was evacuated by a military medical team to a hospital in Jerusalem. Details of the incident indicate that the driver was a Palestinian car thief who hit an officer standing at a roadblock as he was getting away. A manhunt is underway after him.

"Following the initial report on a hit-and-run incident at the Dahariya junction, police officers from the Judah region have been operating in the area since the morning as part of an operation against criminals and instigators of terror. During the operation, the suspected stolen vehicle was identified and signaled to stop. The vehicle did not heed the officer's commands and, while fleeing, hit an officer, lightly wounding him, according to medical responders. The injured was taken to receive medical treatment. Large police and IDF forces have launched a chase after the perpetrator of the hit-and-run, blocking roads and imposing a military cordon on the Dahariya area".

The head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, Eliram Azulay, said he wished "a full recovery to the injured. The terror in Hebron and Dahariya is no different from the terror in Gaza, and I call on the National Security Minister [Itamar Ben Gvir] to meet our demand for a perimeter around our settlements and roads. Evict the illegal construction close to our settlements with a military operation. The security of our residents is above all."