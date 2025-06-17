20 missiles were launched in latest barrage from Iran | LIVE BLOG
At least one direct hit has been reported in central Israel, with shrapnel causing damage in several locations
Day 5 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 620 of the "Iron Swords" war:
Overnight, fewer than ten ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel in three separate waves, striking shortly after midnight, again at 3:30 a.m., and a final barrage at 4:30 a.m. According to the IDF, the missiles targeted central and northern Israel, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.
Satellite images released Monday by Planet Labs reveal significant destruction at an Iranian missile base near Tabriz, believed to have been targeted by Israeli airstrikes. The photos show charred terrain, leveled structures, and the remains of multiple missile launchers. Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi confirmed that Israeli strikes caused "severe damage, if not total destruction" to Iranian centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear site—marking a major blow to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
MDA: 10 lightly injured people from latest barrage were injured on their way to a protected space
20 missiles were launched barrage from Iran; Israelis given the all-clear to exit shelters
Home Front Command: Alarms expected in the coming minutes following launch from Iran
IDF: A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.
Sirens sound in Golan Heights due to potential aerial infiltration
IDF: Following an alert issued the Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle that was launched towards Israeli territory
European ministers urge Iran to resume nuclear talks
In a rare ministerial-level call on Monday, European foreign ministers urged their Iranian counterpart to return to nuclear negotiations with the United States and avoid further escalation with Israel, according to a French diplomatic source. Iran’s foreign minister reportedly responded that Tehran’s immediate priority is confronting Israel, signaling little appetite for diplomacy at this stage.
IAEA: Israeli strikes caused "severe damage, if not total destruction" to Iranian centrifuges
International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi confirmed that Israeli strikes caused "severe damage, if not total destruction" to Iranian centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear site—marking a major blow to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Trump pushes for urgent meeting with Iran
President Donald Trump has instructed his team to urgently seek a meeting with Iranian officials, according to a U.S. official and a source familiar with the matter. The move comes as Trump aims to assess Tehran’s willingness to pursue diplomacy amid rising tensions and continued conflict with Israel.
