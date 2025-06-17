Recommended -

Day 5 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 620 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Overnight, fewer than ten ballistic missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel in three separate waves, striking shortly after midnight, again at 3:30 a.m., and a final barrage at 4:30 a.m. According to the IDF, the missiles targeted central and northern Israel, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Satellite images released Monday by Planet Labs reveal significant destruction at an Iranian missile base near Tabriz, believed to have been targeted by Israeli airstrikes. The photos show charred terrain, leveled structures, and the remains of multiple missile launchers. Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi confirmed that Israeli strikes caused "severe damage, if not total destruction" to Iranian centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear site—marking a major blow to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war