18-year-old suspected of spying on ex-prime minister Bennett for Iran

The Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency arrested an 18-year-old resident of Yavne, who carried out tasks for Iranian terror elements, including gathering intelligence around the hospital where former prime minister Naftali Bennett was staying.

A joint message from the police and Shin Bet spokespersons on Sunday said that he was remanded in custody for five days.

During April 2025, Moshe Atias was arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses after allegedly gathering intelligence opposite the cardiology department in central Israel at a time when the former prime minister, Naftali Bennett, was hospitalized there.

The investigation revealed that Atias had been in contact with Iranian terror elements and carried out numerous tasks for them, knowing that they were intended to harm the state's security, all for the sake of money. Among other things, at the request of the Iranian operator, he documented a floor in the hospital and a room with guards who secured the former prime minister.

This case joins a series of recent incidents that indicate repeated attempts by terrorist and criminal intelligence elements to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out missions intended to harm the security of the State of Israel and its residents.

Bennett responded to the situation, writing that he "trusts the Shin Bet, the IDF, and all security forces, and continues his tours and meetings with the Israeli public throughout the country." Iranian attempts to assassinate leaders around the world have failed and will also fail here, and they will certainly not deter him from continuing to work for the security of Israel, he said.

Bennett added that Israel needs to shift from passivity to activity. Tehran, not Tel Aviv, should be on the defensive.