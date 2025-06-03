Within minutes, Israel comes under fire from Syria, Yemen

A Houthi missile attack targeted central Israel on Tuesday, shortly after two rockets entered Israeli airspace, targeting communities in the southern Golan Heights, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

This is the first time rockets from Syria have threatened Israel since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad's regime last year.

IDF artillery responded by pounding the source of the rockets in Syria's Daraa region. A group calling themselves the Martyr Mohammed Deif Battalions.

