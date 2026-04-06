2 dead pulled from Haifa rubble overnight after direct missile strike

After complex rescue efforts that continued overnight into early Monday morning, reinforced teams of firefighters and Home Front Command personnel recovered two people from the rubble of a building in Haifa with no signs of life. Crews operated under difficult conditions at the site, using advanced tools including phone tracking technology and specialized cameras to locate victims beneath the debris.

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing, with efforts focused on locating two additional people still missing. Ilan Ohana, spokesperson for the Coastal District of Israel Fire and Rescue Services, said teams are continuing to work despite the risks posed by the unstable structure in order to complete the operation.

A preliminary investigation into the impact found that the missile was detected in advance and multiple interception attempts were made but failed.

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Initial findings indicate that a warhead weighing several hundred kilograms struck a lower floor of the building, causing the collapse of two additional floors. Authorities estimate the warhead may have only partially detonated, based on the relatively limited blast wave recorded at the scene. Police Commissioner Dani Levy said the missile carried hundreds of kilograms of explosives.