2 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza after crane collapses

The IDF announced on Thursday that Staff Sergeant Nachman Refael Ben Ami, a 20-year-old from Eilat, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Nadav Cohen, a 21-year-old from Beit Hanan, were killed in an operational accident. Both served in the Golani Infantry Brigade's 51st Battalion.

The accident occurred in the area adjacent to Kfar Aza. Preliminary investigation indicated that a crane collapsed on the fighters due to strong winds.

Seven more soldiers were reportedly injured, including one in serious condition. Helicopters were dispatched to the scene of the accident and evacuated them.

In the wake of the accident and amid ongoing stormy weather, the IDF decided to remove cranes from the territory. An investigation was launched into whether proper protocols were followed in harsh weather.