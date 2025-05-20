2 Israelis arrested for plotting surveillance of defense minister's home

The Israel Police announced on Tuesday that two two 25-year-old men from Nesher, nothern Israel, had been arrested on suspicion of collaborating with Iranian agents. Named as Roi Mizrahi and Almog Atias, the police said they tried to install hidden cameras near the home of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The investigation, led by the police's Lahav 433 unit in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency, exposed a serious scheme of activity that escalated with an attempt to place cameras near the residence of Katz in Kfar Ahim in the Be'er Tuvia Regional Council.

According to the suspicion, Mizrachi, a computer science honor student at the Technion, fell into heavy debts. The investigation found that he and his friend each owed about two million shekels ($570,000), some of it to entities on the black market. Through social apps, they were approached by elements later identified as Iranian agents, offering him "work from home."

First, he was asked to take a picture of himself near a bulletin board and perform symbolic actions, such as burning a sign criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and collecting information about a sting operation. Later, the tasks became more serious. Mizrachi was asked to purchase a remotely controlled camera, and first installed it in the Haifa area and later in the city of Nesher nearby. He transferred control of the cameras to his operators. Later, Almog Atias joined the operation, and the two purchased another camera. One of the tasks given to the two was to install the camera near the home of the defense minister in Kfar Ahim.

Mizrahi and Attias arrived at the location, but as soon as they identified a Shin Bet vehicle, they ran from the area without installing the camera. They hid the cameras on the roadside and communication with the operators was temporarily cut off. However, shortly after, Mizrahi re-established contact with another agent. Among other things, he was sent to the area of Kiryat Malachi, where he picked up a bag containing explosives which he was asked to transfer to another location. Mizrahi claims he did not know who the explosives were intended for.

During the period, according to the investigation, Mazrachi was in contact with three different agents. Both of them hid their activities from their partners.

The suspects were arrested on the eve of Independence Day, both having no significant criminal record and having partially served in the IDF. The cameras intended for installation, as well as the bag with the explosive material, are now in police hands.

"I commend Shin Bet and the Israel Police for thwarting the Iranian attempt to harm me as the Minister of Defense of the State of Israel," Katz said. "Iran is the head of the venomous snake of terror, promoting terrorist activity both directly and through the terror organizations which it supports against leaders and all citizens of the State of Israel. My heart and foremost concern go out to those captives who are exposed and lacking protection in the Hamas tunnels, as well as to the Israeli civilians who are exposed to Iranian threats at home and abroad. I will not be deterred by any threat and will continue to fulfill my obligation to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and cut off the Iranian snake's head and its terrorist venomous arms it supports. I will continue to lead the battle for the security of the State of Israel with a firm hand."