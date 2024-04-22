2 lightly wounded in car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Passover eve

Preliminary report suggested that at 07:52 a.m. (local time) the MDA's 101 call center in the Jerusalem area received a call about two pedestrians who were apparently hit by the same vehicle at two different scenes. The incidents occurred on Techelet Mordechai and Jeremiah streets of Jerusalem.

The two are said to be lightly wounded.

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

Meanwhile, the security forces located a gun in the vicinity of the incidents. An alleged attacker fled the scene.

The MDA spokesperson then stated: "MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and refer 2 injured to Shaare Zedek Hospital, including an 18-year-old young man, in mild-moderate condition with a head injury, and one in mild condition."

Further reports suggested the younger victim was 15 years old.

Emergency medicine medic at MDA Yitzchak Har Sasif Daniel Levy said: "We were near the scene and as soon as we arrived at the scene, we saw a young man about 18 years old walking around the scene with a bruise on his head."

He added that the man received treatment at the scene and was then transferred to a hospital.

Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

"People on the spot told us that while he was engaged in collecting chametz [food forbidden over Passover], a car hit him at the entrance to the parking lot between buildings," added Levy.

Another MDA paramedic Nadav Arzi said that when the team saw the attacked 22-year-old man. "He told us that while they were engaged in searching chametz at the entrance of the parking lot, when a vehicle sped towards a group of people and hit him and another person."

The 22-year-old is said to have suffered wounds to his head and face.

This is a developing story