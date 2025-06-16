3 bodies pulled from rubble at Haifa missile site | LIVE BLOG
Since the start of Operation Rising Lion, 23 have been injured in Israel. Meanwhile,IDF strikes continue overnight in Tehran, prompting many to flee the capital
Day 4 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 619 of the "Iron Swords" war:
The conflict between Israel and Iran sharply escalated today, as Iran launched 40 ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory over night. Israeli defense systems intercepted many of the incoming threats, but several missiles landed, killing 8 and injuring around 90 across central Israel.
On the Iranian side, Tehran is facing heavy losses and growing international pressure. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that seven senior generals, including Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed in Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, Iran has sought mediation through Oman and Qatar, while the U.S. demands a halt to uranium enrichment before any ceasefire is considered. Behind the scenes, Israeli cabinet sources suggest that both sides are preparing for even more intense strikes in the coming days.
Sirens sound in the Beit Shean Valley, northern Israel area due to fear of hostile aircraft intrusion
Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad
The Islamic Republic of Iran announced Monday the execution of Esmail Fekri, accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. Fekri, arrested in 2023, was hanged after being convicted of espionage, "corruption on earth," and "waging war against God" — charges that carry the death penalty under Iranian law. Authorities said the execution followed due legal process and was upheld after appeal.
IDF: Alerts activated in multiple areas across Israel following missile launch from Yemen
Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, a missile launched from Yemen fell before reaching the country's territory.
Israel Katz: "Iran's boastful dictator has become a cowardly murderer; Tehran's people will pay the price"
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that "the boastful dictator of Tehran has become a cowardly murderer who deliberately fires on the Israeli civilian population to deter the IDF from continuing the offensive that is collapsing its capabilities." Minister Katz added: "The people of Tehran will pay the price, and it will be soon."
U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv reports minor damage from missile shrapnel, no injuries, says Amb. Huckabee
Fourth victim discovered in the rubble of Petah Tikva
Rescue teams recovered an additional body at the Petah Tikva site. This person was not in a shelter at the time of the impact. The death toll rose to four in that city and five in total, including the octogenarian killed in Bnei Brak.
Police: Body of man aged about 80 retrieved from site in Bnei Brak
Police announced that an octogenarian man was found dead at the Iranian missile crash site in Bnei Brak.
Woman killed in Syria after Iranian drone crashes into her home
A woman was killed in western Syria when a drone, apparently Iranian, crashed, the Syrian Human Rights Monitoring Center reported. "The woman was killed in a village in Syria's Tartus province when a drone crashed into her house," the London-based organization said.
Two more bodies extracted from Bat Yam site, death toll rises to 8
Twenty-four hours later, Home Front Command forces retrieved two more bodies from the missile strike site in Bat Yam, bringing the death toll from the deadly salvo to eight.
The Petah Tikva victims were in a missile shelter
The three people killed in Petah Tikva were hit by the Iranian missile while they were in an armored shelter (Mamad). The Home Front Command is examining the circumstances of this strike.
One of the impacts in the Tel Aviv area near an embassy
One of the Iranian missiles in the latest salvo exploded near a foreign embassy in the Tel Aviv area.
Iranian reports: Israel attacked Fordow nuclear facility
According to Iranian reports, the air force attacked the Fordow nuclear facility, a fortified site dug into the side of a mountain near Qom.
Israeli source to the Wall Street Journal: "Signs of partial collapse of Natanz underground facilities"
An Israeli source speaking to the Wall Street Journal said there are signs indicating a collapse of the underground portion of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility. However, the source said further investigations are needed to confirm these indications.
Trump "hopes for an agreement between Israel and Iran, but sometimes you have to fight to the end"
U.S. President Donald Trump said he hopes there will be an agreement between Iran and Israel, but stressed that "sometimes you have to fight to the bitter end." Speaking to reporters before leaving for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump declined to say whether he had called for a halt to attacks on Iran and said the United States would continue to support Israel in its defense.
IDF attacks missile sites in central Iran, preparing for launch
Shortly after the order to stay near protected areas, the IDF spokesman announced that the air force was attacking surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran.
Iran has informed Qatar and Oman that it is not interested in negotiating a ceasefire
Iran has informed Qatar and Oman that it is not willing to hold ceasefire negotiations while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the contacts told Reuters. "The Iranians informed the mediators that they will engage in serious negotiations only after completing their response to the Israeli attacks," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Iran has clarified that it will not negotiate under fire." The source added that media reports that Iran contacted Oman and Qatar to request contact with the United States to promote a ceasefire and restart nuclear talks are not accurate.
Iranian Health Ministry: 224 dead since start of Israeli attacks
Contrary to reports from human rights organizations, the Iranian Ministry of Health announced that 224 people have been killed since the start of Israeli attacks in the country. Earlier, the organizations reported that at least 406 people had been killed.