Day 4 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 619 of the "Iron Swords" war:

The conflict between Israel and Iran sharply escalated today, as Iran launched 40 ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory over night. Israeli defense systems intercepted many of the incoming threats, but several missiles landed, killing 8 and injuring around 90 across central Israel.

On the Iranian side, Tehran is facing heavy losses and growing international pressure. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed that seven senior generals, including Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed in Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, Iran has sought mediation through Oman and Qatar, while the U.S. demands a halt to uranium enrichment before any ceasefire is considered. Behind the scenes, Israeli cabinet sources suggest that both sides are preparing for even more intense strikes in the coming days.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Recommended -

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war