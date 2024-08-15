2 terrorists killed in West Bank by airstrike during operations

Israeli forces safeguarded Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb, which is located in the West Bank terrorist hotbed of Nablus

View of the compound of Joseph's Tomb after being vandalized, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on April 10, 2022.Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel Defense Forces killed two terrorists threatening the lives of soldiers operating in the West Bank city of Nablus early Thursday, the military said.

Palestinians shot at the forces and hurled explosives at them, with the army saying in a statement that teams on the ground fired back and hit some of them.

This comes as the IDF and Border Police safeguarded the entry of Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb, which is located in the Palestinian city.

