20 arrested after entering Lebanon on pilgrimage to rabbi's tomb

The Israel Police received a complaint on Saturday from the IDF after some 20 Israeli citizens entered Lebanese territory, having crossed border in the north.

The group of ultra-Orthodox Jews tried to reach the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, which is located next to the UNIFIL compound on the Blue Line, near Kibbutz Manara.

The police reported that officers from the northern district arrived at the scene and, after coordination with the military authorities, detained the suspects near the border. They were transferred for questioning at the police station in Kiryat Shmona.

"The police remind the public that approaching areas adjacent to the border fence is prohibited and dangerous, let alone crossing the border into Lebanon, which is illegal, and the punishment for breaking the law is imprisonment for up to four years," the police said.

Rabbi Ashi is a central figure in the compilation of the Gemara, being the first editor of the Babylonian Talmud.