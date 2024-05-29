2024 Israel 'Defense Prize' winners announced by Israeli Minister Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has revealed the winners of the esteemed Israel Defense Prize for 2024, acknowledging significant technological and operational contributions during the recent 'Iron Swords' war.

The awards ceremony will be held on June 18 at the President's House, attended by the President of Israel, the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, and the Director General of the Ministry of Defense.

The Tiger Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) is among the celebrated projects. Developed by the Directorate of Chariots and Armored Vehicles, in collaboration with the Department of Military and Foreign Affairs in the Land Arm, Golani and Givati Divisions, and the Chariot Manufacturers' Forum of the Association of Manufacturers, the Tiger APC has transformed IDF maneuvers. This APC, tailored to meet the unique operational needs of the IDF, showcased its effectiveness during the 'Iron Swords' war by significantly enhancing battlefield performance with its advanced and groundbreaking technology.

Another notable recipient is the David's Sling air defense system, developed by the "Homa" Directorate at Mapa in the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force, Rafael Company, Elbit Systems, and Aerospace Industry's "Elta" division.

Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

This system, which provides national defense against medium-range missiles, rockets, and cruise missiles, was developed over a decade in collaboration with the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA). During the 'Iron Swords' war, David's Sling was instrumental in intercepting numerous rockets, thus saving countless lives.

The 'Target Factory' project, developed by the Air Force, Intelligence Division, and ICT Division, also received recognition. This project integrates joint information presentation capabilities and artificial intelligence to optimize target planning and preparation. During the 'Iron Swords' war, the 'Target Factory' significantly improved the effectiveness of air support provided to ground forces.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

A joint project by Mossad, Rafael Company, and the Air Force was also honored for its groundbreaking technological innovation and extraordinary operational courage. This project has provided a unique strategic contribution to Israel's national security.

The Israel Security Award committee, chaired by Colonel (res.) Amikam Norkin, selected these projects for their exceptional contributions.

Defense Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of maintaining Israel's qualitative edge in the region, stating, "We must ensure that the best Israeli minds are developing technologies for the future. Each of the winning projects is a breakthrough in its field, proven in practice during the recent war."