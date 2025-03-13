21-year-old Arab-Israeli arrested, suspected of swearing allegiance to ISIS

Kamel Nashef, a 21-year-old resident of Taybeh, was arrested under suspicion of swearing allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization, the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday.

The young man is also suspected of passing information about security forces activities to terror activists in Judea and Samaria.

The investigation revealed that he was exposed to ISIS terrorist content on social networks and even made contact with terrorists associated with the organization, starting in the summer of 2024. Nashef even swore allegiance to the terror organization, saw himself as a member of the organization, and even possessed paraphernalia associated with the group, which were seized during his arrest.

The defendant filmed security forces on their way to Tulkarem in the West Bank and transferred this information via the Telegram app to activists on the ground, so that they can prepare for the entry of the security forces. At the end of the investigation, an indictment is expected to be filed today by the Central District Attorney's Office against him.

"The Israel Police and the General Security Service take seriously any involvement and terrorist activity promoted by terrorist organizations, as well as any assistance to terrorist organizations in the West Bank, whether by providing information or logistical support. We will continue to use the means at our disposal to thwart any threat and to act to exhaust the law severely with all those involved in security activity against the State of Israel and its residents," a joint statement said.