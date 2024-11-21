27 year old Bryan Drektor killed by rocket shrapnel in Nahariya

Bryan Drektor, a 27-year-old resident of Ma'alot, was tragically killed on Thursday by shrapnel from a rocket that struck Nahariya.

He was found near a public garden in the city, having attempted to reach a protected space but was unable to do so in time.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that during the barrage that resulted in Drektor's death, which occurred just before noon, approximately ten rockets were detected crossing from Lebanese territory, with most being intercepted before reaching their targets.

Barak Lavi, a medic from the Rescue Union who responded to the scene, recounted, "Passersby told us that the man was hit by shrapnel while he was in the public garden. Unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead at the scene due to the nature of the severe injuries he suffered."

This incident follows another tragic event earlier in the week, when Safaa Kat Awad, a teacher and mother of four, was killed after a direct hit on a residential building in Shafaram. She was rescued in critical condition from the rubble of her apartment, where she had sought refuge in a protected area. Magen David Adom (MDA) later confirmed that Awad had been struck while in this designated safe space.