27 years in prison handed to Jerusalem resident for stabbing attacks

The Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday sentenced Ahmad Nasla, a Jerusalem resident, to 27 years in prison before being eligible for parole for two attempted murders in the village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, three years ago.

Nasla was also ordered to pay financial compensation to the victims.

The court found that the defendant arrived at Hizma with a knife, intending to murder a Jew. He jumped on an Israeli Jew and began slashing at his throat, but the owner of a nearby business came to the aid of the victim. The defendant fled the scene, but returned to the same spot, equipped with another knife, and found another Jew whom he attempted to murder, after verifying that he was Jewish. In both cases, the victims managed to escape, but suffered significant wounds.

Attorney Jenny Avni from the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office said that "these are serious terrorist attacks, carried out from a nationalist-ideological motive, with premeditated planning and determination to kill Jews solely because of their identity. These are attacks that were carried out one day after another, when the defendant made a conscious choice each time to seek out a Jew, attempting to brutally murder him by slitting his throat."

She said that "the defendant's actions not only endangered the lives of the victims in a tangible way, but also damaged the sense of security of the general public, and therefore a clear message of deterrence should be sent." Accordingly, the prosecution requested to sentence the defendant to 40 years imprisonment, conditional imprisonment, and significant financial compensation for each crime victim.

The court rejected the defense claims that it was "one criminal plan" and that the defendant's mental state led him to a criminal liability, but sentenced Nasla to 27 years. The judge ruled that "the defendant's acts are shocking. The defendant approached those who did nothing to him, and tried to slit their throats and kill them just because they were Jews. Attempting to slash the throat, one of the sensitive and vulnerable points in the human body, is an life-endangering attempt, which destabilizes and humiliates the victim."