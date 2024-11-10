PM Netanyahu says he ordered beeper attack on Hezbollah | LIVE BLOG
Israel reportedly eliminates senior Hezbollah official in Syria behind Rafik Hariri assassination
Netanyahu says he ordered beeper attack on Hezbollah
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the prime minister claimed responsibility for the first time for the spectacular attack on Hezbollah members in September, which left around 2,000 wounded. He said that other cabinet members had opposed the operation, clearly referring to Yoav Gallant, his recently dismissed former defense minister.
Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amsterdam: 10 people arrested
Those arrested defied a ban on demonstrating for the Palestinian cause in the streets of the Dutch capital, imposed after Thursday night's riots in which several Israeli football fans were attacked.
Netanyahu suggests Gallant opposed 'Hezbollah and Nasrallah pagers' operation
In a statement at a government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that two sensitive operations - the so-called "Operation of the Beepers" and the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah - were initiated despite strong internal opposition. These initiatives reportedly encountered "resistance from the highest Israeli defense officials and their political hierarchy." This revelation comes at an already tense time, particularly after the dismissal of Defense Minister Gallant. Netanyahu's entourage had then accused the latter of having opposed the plan to eliminate Nasrallah, before the IDF (the Israeli army) ended up supporting the operation.
15 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Western Galilee
A salvo of 15 rockets was fired from Lebanon toward the Western Galilee. The IDF said most of the rockets hit uninhabited areas, but some also fell inside settlements.
Three farmers injured by rocket, two in moderate condition
Three injured farmers arrived at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, two in moderate condition and one with minor injuries, hit by the shockwave of a rocket that fell in an avocado orchard near Moshav Ben Ami in the Western Galilee.
The United States has stepped up its activities on the Iraq-Syria border to support Israel
According to the Qatari newspaper "Al-Arabi Al-Jadid", the presence of American drones in the skies of the border areas between Iraq and Syria has been reinforced in recent days to monitor activities related to the transfer of weapons or fighters from Iraq to Syria.
Lebanon: Information on a deep strike on the territory
In Lebanon, strikes were reported in the Siriin region in the Al-Bekaa area, deep in the territory.
Palestinian sources: Continuous airstrikes and artillery fire on Jabaliya
Palestinians reported continued airstrikes and artillery shelling on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Ministry of Defense: Progress in the sale of the "Arrow 3" system to Germany
The Defense Ministry announced progress in the sale of the "Arrow 3" air defense system to Germany. "The Israeli and German Defense Ministries have begun coordinating joint preparations for the initial deployment of the Israeli system on German soil in 2025."
Shots fired at Kiryat Shmona: 8 projectiles fired from Lebanon, impact observed in a street in the city
About eight projectiles crossed the Lebanese border in the latest salvo towards Kiryat Shmona and the Galilee Finger. Four projectiles were intercepted, three fell in open areas and one hit a street in Kiryat Shmona. No casualties were reported.
Opposition to force Netanyahu to participate in Knesset hostage debate
Next Monday, a "40 signatures" debate will be held in the Knesset, requiring the prime minister to be present in the plenary session to respond to the MKs' arguments. The debate, initiated by all opposition groups, will be the first of this session and will focus on the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The explanation for the request states that "since that terrible day when civilians were kidnapped in the tunnels of hell, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions have been guided primarily by political considerations, by fear for the integrity of the coalition and by fear of his partners."