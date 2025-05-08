3 Israeli soldiers wounded in West Bank terror attacks

Two reservist soldiers were wounded by gunfire near Reihan in the northern West Bank on Wednesday, prompting a widespread manhunt for the terrorist.

The army said it had apprehended the terrorist after the search.

The two wounded were evacuated and admitted to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

In a separate attack in Hebron, in the southern West Bank, a Palestinian attempted a combined stabbing and car-ramming attack. After trying to run over soldiers, the perpetrator got out of his vehicle and brandished a knife. He was shot by soldiers, apprehended, and is now in custody and receiving medical treatment.

An Israeli soldier was wounded in the attack and is now in the hospital, after being evacuated in moderate condition.