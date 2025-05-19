3 Israelis indicted for smuggling drugs & drones into Gaza

An indictment was filed on Monday against three Israeli citizens who used drones to smuggle drugs and cigarettes from Israel to the Gaza Strip. The three, Mohammed Sarahin, Sharif Abu Ghardud and Yunus Abu Ghardud, were arrested in April in a operation conducted by the Israel Police, the IDF and the Shin Bet security agency.

Their investigation revealed that they had smuggled drugs and cigarettes from Israel to the Gaza Strip, using drones that were left in the Palestinian enclave at the end of the operation. These aerial vehicles are capable of carrying upwards of 25 pounds. Security forces are working to thwart the drones and their use by terrorist organizations, by means of aerial strikes to destroy of the drones, as well as eliminate terrorists who come to collect the drones. These smuggling operations pose a real threat to the security of the state, among other things due to Hamas' use of drones against IDF forces, and even against civilians during war.

After the investigation, attorney Assaf Bar Yosef from the Southern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against the three for offenses including providing means for committing a terrorist act, exporting a dangerous substance, attempting to export a dangerous substance, obstructing legal proceedings, interfering with a police officer during the execution of his duties, and driving without a valid license. Sarhin was also accused of driving with an invalid license, Sharif Ghardud of recklessness and negligence, and both also of possessing of drugs not for personal use.

Simultaneously, a motion to extend their remand until the end of proceedings was submitted, in which attorney Bar Yosef stated that "the defendants, each according to his share, were partners in the export of a dangerous substance via a drone to the Gaza Strip, during wartime, while they were aware that the ruling party in the Gaza Strip is the terrorist organization Hamas, and that it has the ability to use the drones transferred by the defendants to the Gaza Strip for the execution of terror acts."

"The Israel Police, Shin Bet, and IDF take very seriously any involvement or assistance from Israeli citizens in terrorist activity, including performing smuggling with drones to the Gaza Strip, and will continue to act to thwart and enforce the law on those involved," a joint statement said.