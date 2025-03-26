3 terrorists from Ramallah indicted for series of attacks in West Bank

Prosecutors filed serious indictments on Wednesday against three terrorists from the Ramallah area who had carried out a series of attacks over the past two years.

The perpetrators had updated each other and coordinated the attacks through a WhatsApp group. Several of the attacks took place on Route 60 in the West Bank, primarily against Israeli buses and security vehicles.

The terrorist activities were carried out in 2023 and 2024, during which the suspects committed a series of security offenses including throwing stones at IDF troops, throwing Molotov cocktails and tar at civilian vehicles, placing explosive charges, and activating a remote detonator.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in January 2024, when the three violently attacked an Israeli bus carrying about 30 citizens. During the assault, they threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the bus. As a result of the attack, the bus driver suffered wounds to his chest. Miraculously, the driver managed to stop the vehicle just before it tumbled into a ravine.

In another incident in August 2024, the suspects filled a gas balloon and combined it with a sophisticated explosive device. The device was activated about 400 meters from an Israeli community.

After the investigation conducted by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police, the suspects were located, arrested by IDF soldiers, interrogated, and confessed their crimes.