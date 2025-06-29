30-year-old Israeli charged in new Iran espionage case

Recommended -

The Israeli prosecutor's office filed an indictment on Sunday against Denis Liakhov, a 30-year-old man from Rishon LeZion, suspected of spying on behalf of Iran. The accused faces serious charges, including maintaining contact with a foreign agent and transmitting information to an enemy of the state.

According to the indictment filed by the prosecutor before the Lod District Court, Liakhov was allegedly contacted by an Iranian agent via the Telegram messaging app. This relationship, which lasted several months, enabled him to receive payments through a digital wallet in exchange for espionage missions.

Judicial authorities reveal that the accused carried out some of these activities from Latvia, where he was residing temporarily. Among the tasks assigned to him, the Iranian agent had notably asked him to go to Petah Tikva to film streets and residential buildings, then to send these recordings while sharing his geolocation via Telegram.

However, the investigation reveals that Liakhov went to the wrong address and filmed buildings different from those requested by his Iranian contact. Despite this mistake, he still received his payment in cryptocurrency.

A second task consisted of going to a car dealership in Netanya to inquire about the prices of seven different vehicles, while discreetly filming the visit. Although the financial agreement had been reached and the funds transferred, the defendant ultimately did not carry out this task.

The prosecution has asked the court to order the detention of Denis Liakhov until the end of the judicial proceedings. This case is part of a broader context of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with Israeli authorities mentioning around twenty espionage cases linked to Iran over the past year.