WATCH: Intensive 50-hour IDF operation in Nur Shams, West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have concluded a rigorous 50-hour-long operation in the Nur Shams refugee camp, situated adjacent to Tulkarem in the West Bank.

The operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and apprehending suspects, resulted in significant clashes and casualties on both sides.

According to the IDF spokesperson unit, the operation saw the elimination of 14 gunmen in intense exchanges of gunfire, along with the detention of 15 wanted Palestinians. Additionally, numerous explosives were discovered and neutralized, and a cache of weapons was seized during the operation.

The IDF's efforts were not without cost, as nine soldiers and one Border Police officer sustained injuries during the clashes. Their injuries were reported to be in good to moderate condition.

Initial reports from Palestinian media suggested the death of a local Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander, Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja’a, during the raid. However, subsequent reports indicated that Jaber had not perished and was, in fact, seen attending the funerals of other gunmen.

IDF Spokesperson

The operation, spearheaded by a sizable contingent of IDF and Border Police personnel, was led by intelligence provided by the IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA). Units involved included the Haruv, Duvdevan, LOTAR (counterterrorism), and YASAM (Police Special Operations) units, which played critical roles in neutralizing the terrorist threat within the camp.