Reserve officer succumbs to injuries from Hezbollah attack on northern border

Last week's Hezbollah drone and missile attack on the northern border community of Arab al-Aramshe has claimed the life of a reservist officer, the military has confirmed.

The officer, identified as Maj. (res.) Dor Zimel, 27, served as a deputy company commander in the Etzioni Brigade and hailed from Even Yehuda. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the attack.

The incident, which occurred on April 17, resulted in the critical injury of Maj. Zimel and wounded another 13 soldiers and four civilians. Hezbollah launched two anti-tank missiles and an explosive-laden drone from Lebanon, targeting a community center in Arab al-Aramshe where soldiers had gathered.