$4 billion deal: Israel delivers Arrow-3 Missile defense system to Germany

Israel officially handed over its long-range Arrow-3 missile defense system to the German Air Force on Wednesday during a ceremony at Holzdorf Air Base, south of Berlin.

The $4 billion contract, the largest in Israeli military export history, marks the first time the Arrow-3 has been deployed and operated independently by a third country.

The Israeli delegation included Director General of the Ministry of Defense Amir Baram, Head of DDR&D Danny Gold, Director of the Missile Defense Organization Moshe Fattal, and IAI CEO Boaz Levy. German military officials also attended, though Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Chancellor Friedrich Merz were absent.

Baram, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, called the handover “a deeply moving historical moment,” adding, “We, Israelis, want to see Germany strong and prosperous. Our cooperation will only grow stronger, in the air, on land, and in space.”

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor highlighted the milestone within the context of 60 years of diplomatic ties, noting, “Who would have imagined that barely 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the Jewish state would be helping to protect Europe?”

The Arrow-3 system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, has demonstrated exceptional operational performance, including an 86% interception rate against Iranian and Houthi projectiles during recent exercises.

Its transfer to Germany forms part of the European Sky Shield initiative, designed to strengthen Europe’s air defenses amid growing security threats.

This delivery represents not only a technological achievement but also a symbolic moment of strategic cooperation between Israel and Germany, cementing their partnership in defense and security for decades to come.