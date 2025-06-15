Day 3 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 618 of the "Iron Swords" war:

Israel launched its most extensive air assault on Tehran to date, striking dozens of high-value targets including a major fuel terminal, military infrastructure, nuclear headquarters, and senior military officials. Dozens of Israeli fighter jets took part in the operation, which also eliminated at least nine top Iranian nuclear scientists involved in advancing Iran's nuclear weapons program. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated the strikes were necessary to prevent Iran from transferring nuclear capabilities to its terror proxies, while the IDF claimed to have established aerial superiority over parts of Iran, including Tehran.

The escalation triggered a series of retaliatory attacks. Iranian missiles struck central and northern Israel, wounding seven Israeli soldiers and causing casualties in the Arab Israeli town of Tamra. Simultaneously, air defenses were activated near key government sites in Tehran, including the Supreme Leader’s residence. Additional Israeli strikes were reported in cities such as Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and southern Lebanon, as regional tensions continue to intensify.

