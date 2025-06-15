100 missiles fired, dozens of drones in overnight Iranian barrage| LIVE BLOG
Overnight, the IDF completed a wave of strikes in Tehran targeting nuclear infrastructure and fuel storage sites
Day 3 of Operation "Rising Lion" day 618 of the "Iron Swords" war:
Israel launched its most extensive air assault on Tehran to date, striking dozens of high-value targets including a major fuel terminal, military infrastructure, nuclear headquarters, and senior military officials. Dozens of Israeli fighter jets took part in the operation, which also eliminated at least nine top Iranian nuclear scientists involved in advancing Iran's nuclear weapons program. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated the strikes were necessary to prevent Iran from transferring nuclear capabilities to its terror proxies, while the IDF claimed to have established aerial superiority over parts of Iran, including Tehran.
The escalation triggered a series of retaliatory attacks. Iranian missiles struck central and northern Israel, wounding seven Israeli soldiers and causing casualties in the Arab Israeli town of Tamra. Simultaneously, air defenses were activated near key government sites in Tehran, including the Supreme Leader’s residence. Additional Israeli strikes were reported in cities such as Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and southern Lebanon, as regional tensions continue to intensify.
Home Front Command: The drone infiltration incident in the Nazareth area has ended
Trump: U.S. not behind tonight’s Iran attack, warns of strong military response if attacked. Iran-Israel deal 'could end conflict'
🚨Sirens blare in northern Israel amid fears of drone infiltration near Beit Shean
Iran fired about 100 missiles and dozens of drones last night
Two successive waves of missiles and drones descended on Israel from Iran during the evening and night, each salvo containing between 35 and 50 projectiles, striking from Tamra to Bat Yam and Rehovot. About 100 missiles and dozens of drones were intercepted, including about 15 drones in Samaria and one drone in the southern Negev.
Red alert in the Jordan Valley: multiple air intrusions
Several alerts reporting the penetration of enemy aircraft were triggered in Ein HaNatziv, Sde Eliyahu, Rehov, Masilot, Revaya and other localities in the Beit Shean area.
8 killed, 150 injured in overnight Iranian missile and drone barrage
The overnight Iranian attack on Israel left four dead, including a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, and around 150 injured. 4 killed in Tarmra and 4 in Bat Yam. The assault involved missiles and a drone swarm; a separate missile from Yemen was intercepted.
IDF soldier killed in the Gaza Strip
Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Shemesh died in battle in the southern Gaza Strip
Massive combined attack: drones and missiles launched at Israel
Iran fired over 10 drones toward Eilat, Arava, the Golan Heights, and the Jordan Valley, with several breaching Israeli airspace. Dozens of ballistic missiles targeted central Israel, while a missile from Yemen was intercepted.