5 reserve officers accused of abusing Palestinian prisoner

Five IDF reservists were indicted Wednesday for abuse and grievous injury against a Palestinian held at the Sde Teiman detention facility base last July.

According to the indictment, the defendants used severe violence against the detainee, a Gazan who was arrested during the ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. He suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, and an internal tear in the rectum after one of the defendants allegedly stabbed the detainee in his buttocks using a sharp object.

Last July, reservists from the Force 100 unit of the IDF serving at the detention complex conducted searches on security detainees. Two of the accused led the detainee to the inspection area, with another joining them along with his dog. The two began to kick the detainee and stomp him, then dragged him on the floor and tased him across his body, including his head.

Next, one of the defendants stabbed the terrorist in his kidney using a sharp object that penetrated his rectum and caused a tear. They shoved a baton into the detainee's mouth, while he was screaming in pain, and continued to use a taser. After about 15 minutes, the defendants led the Gazan back to the holding area as one of the defendants covering his buttocks with the detainee's shirt.

About an hour after the incident, the detainee started bleeding and complained that he was having trouble breathing. A few hours later, the jailers noticed that his pants were stained with a significant amount of blood and called for medics, who evacuated him to the base's clinic. The detainee was examined by a doctor who ordered his transfer to the hospital.

At the end of that month, military police detained several reservists to investigate suspected sodomy against a prisoner, which led to a riot around the base by demonstrators in support of the reservists. Several members of the Knesset participated in the protest events, including Zvi Sukkot and Almog Cohen of Otzma Yehudit. Later that day, the protests reached the courthouse on the Beit Lid base near Netanya.

Due to the protesters breaking into the gates of the base, the military deployed to dispell the rioters.