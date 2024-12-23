50 years after crashing, part of Israeli helicopter found in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces' spokesperson announced Monday that, during routine activity in Syria, part of an Israeli helicopter that crashed 50 years ago had been found. The rotor head of the helicopter, belonging to Squadron 114 (formerly "Super Ferlon" Squadron), crashed on April 27, 1974. The aircraft was dispatched to evacuate paratroopers who were wounded during fighting.

IDF Spokesperson

In the crash, the helicopter crew perished, including the pilots, Major Golan Levi and Lieutenant Amir Amit, the mechanic sergeants, Sergeant Yaakov Bernheim and Sergeant Yaakov Rol, Unit 669's Major Dr. Achikam Avni Feinstein, and Unit 669 paratrooper Corporal Meir Rosenstroch. After the accident, the bodies were brought to Israel for burial.

Unit 669, in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force's Eitan Unit, recovered the rotor head for the sake of commemoration and tradition, and also scanned the area to ensure that no personal items or items of significance for the bereaved families remained in the area.