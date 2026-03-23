7 IDF soldiers injured in northern Israel, southern Lebanon

Four soldiers were lightly injured as a result of a safety incident in southern Lebanon; another was lightly injured from a drone crash; and two were lightly injured in an accident in northern Israel

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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IDF fighters, IDF soldiers, troops from the Mountain Brigade (810) in Operation Northern Arrows on Mount Dov in Lebanon
IDF fighters, IDF soldiers, troops from the Mountain Brigade (810) in Operation Northern Arrows on Mount Dov in LebanonIDF Spokesperson

Four IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday in a safety-related incident during operational activity in southern Lebanon, the military said. In a separate incident, another soldier sustained light injuries after a UAV fell near a force operating in the same area.

In addition, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in a work-related accident in northern Israel.

All of the injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified, according to the IDF.

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