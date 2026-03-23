7 IDF soldiers injured in northern Israel, southern Lebanon
Four soldiers were lightly injured as a result of a safety incident in southern Lebanon; another was lightly injured from a drone crash; and two were lightly injured in an accident in northern Israel
i24NEWS
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Four IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday in a safety-related incident during operational activity in southern Lebanon, the military said. In a separate incident, another soldier sustained light injuries after a UAV fell near a force operating in the same area.
In addition, two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in a work-related accident in northern Israel.
All of the injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified, according to the IDF.
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