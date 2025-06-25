7 IDF soldiers killed in major Khan Yunis incident after explosive device hits armored vehicle

Recommended -

A major tragedy unfolded early Wednesday in the southern Gaza Strip, as seven Israeli soldiers were killed when an explosive device detonated on an armored vehicle during an IDF operation in Khan Yunis.

The incident, which the military is calling one of the deadliest in recent months, involved soldiers from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion, part of the 188th ‘Barak’ Formation.

According to the IDF, during an offensive in the core of Khan Yunis, a terrorist approached a Puma armored personnel carrier (APC) carrying seven engineering fighters.

The terrorist attached an explosive device to the vehicle and fled the scene. The bomb exploded, setting the APC ablaze. There were no survivors.

Due to the intensity of the fire, rescue forces were unable to reach the trapped soldiers. In a rare maneuver, the army deployed a D9 bulldozer to the scene. The bulldozer covered the burning APC with sand and dragged it to safer ground, while a firetruck was dispatched to extinguish the flames.

All seven IDF fighters on board perished. The process of identifying the bodies took time, and officials say all family notifications will likely continue into Thursday.

As of this morning, the IDF has released the names of six of the fallen soldiers whose families have been notified:

Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, aged 21, from Kfar Yona

Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, aged 20, from Rehovot

Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, aged 20, from Elyakhin

Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, aged 19, from Mazkeret Batya

Sergeant Shahar Manoav, aged 21, from Ashkelon

Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, aged 20, from Eshhar

The name of the seventh soldier, whose family has been informed, has not yet been authorized for publication.

In a separate incident nearby, a bulldozer operating in the area came under anti-tank fire. One soldier was seriously injured and another slightly wounded. Both were evacuated to the hospital, and their families have been notified.