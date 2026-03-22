15 injured as missile shrapnel falls in 7 location across Tel Aviv area | LIVE BLOG
Education Minister Yoav Kish has ordered the cancellation of all in-person classes nationwide for Sunday and Monday following missile impacts in Dimona and Arad
Iran war day 22: The combined casualty toll from Iranian missile impacts on the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad has risen to 115 injured, including 11 in serious condition and 20 moderately wounded. Among the seriously injured are several children.
The two direct impacts mark the most severe incidents on Israel’s home front since the start of the current war with Iran. The strikes hit residential areas, causing significant damage and overwhelming local emergency services.
Seven impact sites reported across Tel Aviv following missile shrapnel fall; 15 injured, including one in moderate condition
6 injured, 1 moderately, after shrapnel from latest Iranian missile attack falls across multiple locations in Tel Aviv
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Iranian missile shrapnel falls in Tel Aviv
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🔴 Warning alerts activated in central Israel from incoming missile launch detection
Man killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on northern Israel's border
Man died following anti-tank gun fired from Lebanon that directly hit several vehicles in Kibbutz Misgav Am, near the border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee. As a result of the hit, a man was trapped in his vehicle.
IDF says forces killed over 10 Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon raid
The IDF carried out targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon, killing more than 10 Hezbollah operatives and raiding multiple sites used by the group. Troops also seized rockets, weapons, and ammunition, and dismantled infrastructure used for attacks against Israel.
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Warning alerts activated in central Israel and Jerusalem from incoming missile launch detection
Iran likely launched cluster missile in latest attack, multiple bomblet impact sites reported across Tel Aviv area; no injuries
Shrapnel and missile debris falls in Tel Aviv
Police and bomb disposal units are responding to multiple missile shrapnel and debris sites in Tel Aviv following the latest Iranian missile attack.No injuries have been reported so far.
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Warning alerts activated in central Israel from incoming missile launch detection
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Minister Ben Gvir visits misisle impacts sites in southern Israel
“They are trying to harm us, and we must remember one thing - we are at war. This is a war in which we must continue to strike hard and win. We are in a historic campaign against the head of this evil, and we must defeat it. We do not stop - we continue until victory."
Nationwide in-Person classes canceled after southern Israel strikes
Israel’s Education Minister Yoav Kish has ordered the cancellation of all in-person classes nationwide for Sunday and Monday following missile impacts in Dimona and Arad. All students, including those in special education programs, will shift to remote learning with no exceptions. The decision comes as the Home Front Command tightens restrictions across southern regions, limiting gatherings and requiring workplaces to ensure access to protected areas. Authorities will reassess the situation ahead of Tuesday as heightened security measures remain in place.
IDF says it's currently conducting strikes on Islamic regime targets in Tehran
Latest update: Combined casualty toll from Dimona and Arad is 115 injured, 11 seriously, 20 moderately