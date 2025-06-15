10 killed, including two children, in overnight Iranian missile strikes

Iran launched a massive overnight missile barrage on Israel, killing eight people and wounding hundreds in one of the deadliest escalations since the start of the conflict.

The coordinated attack followed Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure in Tehran.

Six people, including two children, were killed when a missile directly struck a residential building in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. Dozens of others remain missing, as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble of partially collapsed structures. At least 200 people were injured in the coastal city, with many sustaining serious or moderate wounds.

Earlier in the evening, a missile hit a home in Tamra, in Israel's north, killing four members of the same family and injuring 20 others.

Meanwhile, separate missile launches were reported from Yemen, alongside drone warnings in other parts of the country. According to reports from the New York Times, the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot also sustained damage, with fires breaking out in laboratories after a direct missile hit nearby.