One person was killed and five others were wounded in a coordinated shooting attack across several locations in Israel's Sharon region on Sunday, according to Israeli emergency services and police.

The attacks unfolded at multiple sites, beginning at a gas station near the entrance to Kochav Yair, where two people were initially wounded, one seriously and another moderately. The assailants then continued toward Tzur Yitzhak, where two additional people sustained moderate injuries.

The deadliest stage of the attack occurred near Tzur Natan, where the attackers opened fire, killing a 30-year-old man and seriously wounding another victim in his 40s. One of the critically injured victims later succumbed to his wounds.

The attackers also reportedly fired at security personnel near the settlement of Sal'it. The settlement's military security coordinator returned fire, prompting the assailants to flee. No injuries were reported in Sal'it.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), a total of five people were injured in the attack. Two victims remain in serious condition, while three others sustained moderate injuries. All were evacuated to hospitals in the region for treatment.

Israeli police said two suspects were involved in the attack. One of the alleged attackers was shot and killed by security forces earlier in the event. According to security sources, he is believed to have been an Arab Israeli citizen from the city of Taybeh and was carrying an Israeli identity card.

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The second suspect initially fled the scene in a gray Toyota, triggering a large-scale manhunt involving police, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops, and other security agencies. Authorities issued warnings of a possible terrorist infiltration, particularly in Tzur Yitzhak, where residents were instructed to remain indoors.

Israeli media later reported that the second suspect had also been neutralized in the Taybeh area, although authorities had not officially confirmed the reports.

Security forces remained deployed across the Sharon region as investigations continued, while several major roads in the area were temporarily closed to traffic.

Hamas later came out with a statement praising “the heroic” shooting attack in Kochav Yair, saying it is “a response to the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the continued crimes in the West Bank.”