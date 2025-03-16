After postponement, 40 Syrian Druze to start work in Israel next week

The entry of 40 Druze workers from Syria into Israel will begin in seven days, i24NEWS learned on Sunday.

This comes after reports in i24NEWS revealed that Israel would allow members of the community to enter Israel for work. Initially, the workers were set to start on Sunday, but this was postponed at the last moment.

The 40 will by divided into two working groups of 20 for employment in the northern Golan Heights area, due to security directives that they should not be separated. In addition, to begin with, they will be permitted to work only in agriculture, with the hope that later they will also be able to integrate into factories.

On Sunday, security officials said that the delay of the Syrian Druze's entry had been postponed as more preparation time was needed, although sources relayed to i24NEWS that the delay was due to a dispute among the decision-makers at the upper echlons of the defense establishment.