Alleged Israeli airstrike injures eight Syrian soldiers near Damascus

Eight Syrian soldiers were injured in an alleged Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus, according to Syrian state media reports.

The strike, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m., targeted a military position in the Damascus area, as confirmed by the Syrian Defense Ministry.

Syria's state-run SANA broadcaster cited a military source reporting that Israeli warplanes launched missiles from over the Golan Heights in northern Israel, resulting in material losses. The targeted building, located just south of the Sayyeda Zeinab shrine, was allegedly used by Syrian security forces, according to a security source in the alliance backing Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a war monitor, contested this claim, asserting that the building had been utilized as a detention center by members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group since 2014.

This strike marks a development since the April 1 incident, where several top Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers were killed in a strike also attributed to Israel.

While Israel’s military typically refrains from commenting on specific strikes in Syria, it has acknowledged conducting numerous sorties against Iran-backed groups seeking to establish a presence in the country over the past decade.