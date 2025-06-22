Around 35 missiles fired at Israel; At least 3 direct strikes

Recommended -

Iran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning, firing at least 35 projectiles in what officials say is the most significant direct attack from Tehran since the escalation began.

According to Israeli authorities, the missiles were launched in two waves—one just after 7:00 a.m. and a second shortly after in the north.

While most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems, 3 impact sites were confirmed in Tel Aviv, Nes Ziona and Haifa.

Several people sustained light to moderate injuries, particularly in the Haifa area and central regions. Emergency services responded to extensive damage at several of the strike sites, including residential buildings and public infrastructure.

Air raid sirens sounded in multiple parts of the country, including Gush Dan, the Sharon region, the area surrounding Jerusalem, and the Jordan Valley. Residents were urged to take shelter as alerts were activated across a wide geographic area.

The Iranian strike came just hours after the United States carried out a high-profile bombing campaign on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The U.S. described the operation as “highly successful.” Israeli officials confirmed that the country had been warned in advance of the U.S. operation.

Earlier in the night, the Israeli Air Force intercepted two drones approaching from the east, likely launched from Iranian territory. The UAVs were downed before they could reach Israeli airspace.

In response to the situation, the Israel Airports Authority announced the closure of the country’s airspace to all incoming and outgoing flights. Travelers were advised to contact their airlines for updated information. Land crossings to Jordan and the Sinai Peninsula remain open for now.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and are on high alert for potential follow-up attacks.