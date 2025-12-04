Authorities arrest Israeli man from Ashkelon suspected of spying for Iran

Israeli security services announced Thursday the arrest of an Ashkelon resident, suspected of maintaining prolonged contacts with Iranian intelligence agents.

The announcement came in a joint statement from the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security service) and the Israeli police.

The suspect, Amir Malka, 37, was apprehended in November after a months-long investigation conducted jointly by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem District Central Unit. Authorities allege that Malka was in regular communication with Iranian intelligence operatives and was tasked with carrying out various missions on their behalf.

Investigators report that Malka is believed to have received several thousand dollars for his alleged collaboration.

The exact nature of the assignments he was reportedly given has not been disclosed.

Following the investigation, the Southern District Prosecutor’s Office is set to file an indictment against Malka on Thursday before the Beersheba District Court.

In their statement, Israeli security officials cautioned citizens and residents against any contact with foreign entities considered hostile, including accepting assignments in exchange for payment or other incentives.

They highlighted the growing risk of recruitment attempts by intelligence services and terrorist organizations, particularly via social media.

The Shin Bet and police emphasized that they will continue efforts to detect, prevent, and dismantle espionage and terrorist activities in Israel, and warned that those found involved will face strict judicial consequences.