Assessments indicate body of fallen soldier Goldin in Rafah tunnel

A new development has emerged in the ongoing situation in Rafah, Gaza Strip: the body of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was abducted during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, has been located in one of the tunnels where roughly 200 Hamas operatives are believed to be hiding, Israeli officials revealed Wednesday.

Goldin, a lieutenant in the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, was killed during a battle in Rafah while his unit was engaged in locating Hamas tunnels.

Terrorists ambushed the soldiers, killing Goldin and two others, and abducted Goldin’s body, escaping through a combat tunnel. His place of burial remained unknown for years.

The presence of terrorists within the so-called “yellow line” area has posed a complex challenge for Israeli authorities.

The underground network allows Hamas fighters to strike at IDF forces with sniper rifles or anti-tank weapons while remaining largely hidden, creating a delicate operational and political dilemma.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir reportedly suggested a conditional plan: if the terrorists are willing to release Hadar Goldin’s body, they could be allowed to leave the yellow line area unarmed, without their weapons.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the return of all hostages remains the priority. “So far, all living hostages have been released, and I hope that soon all the hostages who were killed will also be returned,” he said.

“There is no connection between the terrorists and the release of the hostages. The political echelon has instructed the military to cleanse the area of terrorists.”

Discussions are ongoing regarding how to address the tunnel enclave, with Israeli authorities balancing the desire to bring the terrorists to justice against pressure from mediators, particularly following the recent deaths of three IDF soldiers in attacks in the Jenin area.