5 dead, 6 seriously injured in Ramot Junction terror attack in J'lem

Five people were killed and six more seriously injured in a shooting attack in Ramot Junction in Jerusalem on Monday, after Israeli emergency medical services had received initial reports of at least 15 injured.

The police reported two terrorists arrived by vehicle at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem and opened fire toward a bus stop at around 10:15.

A soldier and several civilians at the bus stop responded to the attack and returned fire onto the attackers. The terrorists were neutralized, and their deaths were confirmed at the scene.

Several people were injured in the attack, in varying degrees, and were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Five have been declared dead, six others critically injured, and five others moderately so.

Large Israel Police forces from the Jerusalem District were dispatched to the scene and began evacuating the injured in coordination with medical teams, securing the area, and recovering several weapons, ammunition, and a knife used by the terrorists.